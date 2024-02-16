LAPD officer shot in Pacoima

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was shot in the hand Friday morning in the Pacoima area, sources told FOX 11.

The shooting was reported at 7:52 a.m. Friday near the 13200 block of Paxton Street.

Authorities responded to a domestic violence call at a residence in the area. Upon arrival, a confrontation ensued, resulting in gunfire. One officer sustained a gunshot wound to the hand and was subsequently transported to a local hospital for treatment. The officer has not been identified, but sources with the LAPD said the officer is 27 years old.

Details regarding the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. It is unclear whether the officer was shot by the suspect.

A suspect was taken into custody, but a description of that person was not immediately available.

Homicide detectives are leading the inquiry, standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.

Video from SkyFOX showed a large police response to the area following the shooting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.