LAPD Chief: Crowd threw rocks, bottles at police in downtown LA

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a crowd threw rocks and bottles at officers in downtown Los Angeles, leading to one of the officers getting hurt Tuesday night.

This comes after a group of people – believed to be around 250 people, per Moore – marched to Pershing Square. According to Moore, a "segment of the group began to take the intersection."

Moore said an officer got hurt trying to get the crowd to disperse. LAPD has since issued a citywide tactical alert late Tuesday night.

Officials did not specify the severity of the officer's injuries. It is unknown if the unruly crowd had anything to do with demonstrators that took to the streets to rally for abortion rights.

REACTION TO THE U.S. SUPREME COURT LEAK

Across the country, women's rights advocates and abortion rights supporters took to the streets to protest against the U.S. Supreme Court's apparent push to overturn Roe v. Wade.

This comes as Politico published a bombshell report Monday night detailing the leaked documents showing the Supreme Court's intention of overturning a landmark decision that protected a woman's right to get an abortion by choice.

Here in Los Angeles, hundreds took to downtown Los Angeles streets to rally in solidarity for abortion rights.