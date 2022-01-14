LAPD officer death: F13 gang members charged in murder of Fernando Arroyos

Federal prosecutors filed charges against four gang members Thursday for the murder of an off-duty Los Angeles Police Officer earlier this week.

Three members of the Florencia 13 gang, as well as one of the members' girlfriends, have been charged in the death of Fernando Arroyos, who was shot and killed Monday night in South LA. Luis Alfredo De La Rosa Rios, 29, Ernesto Cisneros, 22, Jesse Contreras, 34, and Haylee Marie Grisham, 18, have been charged with violent crime in aid of racketeering, or VICAR.

According to officials, Arroyos and his girlfriend were looking at a house they were interested in buying Monday night. The two were checking out the property when a black pickup truck approached. That's when officials say Rios and Cisneros got out of the truck, confronted Arroyos and his girlfriend, and robbed them at gunpoint.

"At some point after Cisneros removed victim (Arroyos') chains, (the) victim and the two suspects exchanged gunfire," the affidavit states. "(Arroyos) ran toward an alley where he collapsed and the two suspects fled."

If convicted, the four defendants face a potential death penalty, and a minimum life sentence without the possibility of parole, because Arroyos was allegedly murdered. The four are expected to make their first court appearances Friday afternoon in U.S. District Court.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is currently working on its own investigation with assistance from the FBI.

