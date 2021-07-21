LAPD officer arrested for filing false police report, perjury

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested Tuesday, accused of filing a false police report and perjury.

Officer Alejandro Castillo, assigned to LAPD West Traffic Division, was arrested on the felony arrest warrant.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Internal Affairs Division conducted an investigation that stemmed from concerns identified by the City Attorney's Office while reviewing Castillo's body-worn videos for driving under the influence arrests in October of 2019.

Investigators established probable cause to believe that Castillo's body-worn camera footage was inconsistent with the written report.

As a result, the DUI charge was not filed against the arrestee.

"The allegations of an officer falsifying a police report are extremely troubling and there must be accountability," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement. "This Department is fully cooperating with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office in this matter."

Castillo was booked in Metropolitan Detention Center and released on his own recognizance. Castillo is a 13-year veteran of the department and resides in Los Angeles.

Since his arrest, Castillo has been relieved of his police powers.

