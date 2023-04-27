LAPD officer arrested for alleged rape of child out of custody

A Los Angeles Police officer who was arrested for the alleged rape of a child under the age of 14 is now out of custody, the department said Thursday.

Diego Jose Miranda Lopez, a former officer of the LAPD, who was assigned to North Hollywood Area, was arrested on April 20 for rape.

According to the department, Lopez was a probationary officer and resigned when confronted with the allegations. The department says the alleged assault occurred prior to his employment with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Lopez was booked at Valley Jail for a violation of the Welfare and Institutions Code, California Penal Code Sections Forcible Rape Child Under 14 Years and was initially held without bail pending court proceedings.