Ex-LAPD officer arrested on suspicion of raping 14-year-old girl

A former officer for the Los Angeles Police Department assigned to the North Hollywood area was arrested Thursday following allegations he raped a 14-year-old girl.

LAPD officials said the alleged sexual assault occurred before he worked for the department.

Diego Jose Miranda Lopez worked as a probationary officer and resigned from his position when he was confronted with the allegations.

The case is scheduled to be reviewed by the LA County District Attorney’s Office on Monday, April 24 for filing considerations.

Lopez was booked at the Valley Jail on the charge of forcible rape of a child under 14-years-old. He is being held without bail.

