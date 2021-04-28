LAPD investigating triple-stabbing incident in Exposition Park

article

A triple stabbing is under investigation in Exposition Park Wednesday evening.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call a little before 3:45 p.m. Three people were taken to the hospital.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified in the violent incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.