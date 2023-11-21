LAPD finds remains, possibly of missing person from June 2023, in North Hills

article

Police are investigating after possible human remains were found in Los Angeles' North Hills neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Woodley Avenue and Woodley Place a little after 3:30 p.m. November 21.

Police believe the body may be connected to a missing person's case from June 2023. LAPD did not specify which missing person the remains may have been from.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.