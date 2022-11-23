LAPD detective who tried to buy gun silencer from China charged: DA

A detective with the Los Angeles Police Department has been charged with attempting to obtain a gun silencer that he allegedly purchased from China, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

According to the LAPD, Detective I Luke Walden, who was last assigned to the Gang and Narcotics Division, attempted to purchase the silencer in April 2021, which classifies as a felony. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol intercepted package from China that contained the silencer. The address on the package matched one belonging to Walden, officials said.

He is charged with one felony count of attempted possession of a silencer and is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 7.

"Any device that is intended to silence or muffle a firearm is illegal," District Attorney Gascón said. "This case is especially troubling given that the accused is a senior law enforcement officer. Anyone who tries to circumvent our laws by trying to purchase such items overseas will be held accountable for their actions, no matter their profession."