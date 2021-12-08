LAPD Detective compares Los Angeles to 'The Purge' due to rise in crime

A Los Angeles Police Department detective is warning people not to come to the city as incidents of smash-and-grab and follow-home robberies have risen in the area recently.

Jamie McBride is also the director of the Los Angeles Police Protective League. In an appearance on FOX News Monday, McBride told anchors that he's, "telling people ‘don’t visit because we don't think we can keep you safe right now,'" comparing Los Angeles to the movie The Purge, "but instead of 24 hours to commit your crime, they have 365 days."

McBride blamed the crime surge on things like Proposition 47, which changed sentencing guidelines, as well as the state's zero-bail policy, which he said puts criminals back on the street, "faster than the officers can finish the report."

Last week, LAPD Chief Michel Moore and LA Mayor Eric Garcetti announced 14 arrests in connection with a series of smash-and-grab robberies spanning late November. All 14 of those people who were taken into custody were later released due to the state's zero-bail policy.

In order to fix the problem, McBride suggested starting from the top with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom though called out local officials last week, saying that shoplifters should be prosecuted, calling the spate of robberies "unacceptable." The governor has also promised the proposed budget he sends to state lawmakers next month will "significantly increase our efforts to go after these retail rings."

Many policing changes were made as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the zero-bail policy and the elimination of cash bail for low-level, non-violent felonies and misdemeanors. On Wednesday Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino introduced a resolution to support the reinstitution of cash bail in Los Angeles County.

