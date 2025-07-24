LAPD reveals 'crime reduction strategy' in response to Encino double murder, home burglaries

The Brief The LAPD announced an "all-hands-on-deck" strategy to address recent crimes and public safety concerns in Encino. The strategy includes increased patrols, focused burglary investigations, air support, and community outreach. This initiative follows a double murder and subsequent break-ins, including one at Teddi Mellencamp's home, which fueled community fear.



In response to the recent crimes in Encino and concern for public safety, the Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday revealed its "all-hands-on-deck" approach to "restore peace of mind" for residents.

What we know:

According to LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, the "coordinated effort" will be led by LAPD command staff, the West Valley Division, burglary detectives, patrol officers, and community relations personnel.

Key elements of the strategy include:

Increased Patrol Visibility: Officers from Watch-3 and Watch-5 shifts have been directed to focus discretionary patrols in Encino, particularly during evening and overnight hours.

Rapid Community Engagement: Foot beats, led by senior leadership including Captain Bland, were conducted immediately following the discovery of the double homicide to provide information and reassurance to residents.

Burglary Investigations: Detectives are working closely with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Burglary/Robbery Taskforce and the LAPD’s Metropolitan and Commercial Crimes Divisions to target organized burglary crews operating in the area.

Air Support and Mounted Patrols: Requests for increased airship flyovers and the deployment of mounted patrols have been approved to improve visibility and deterrence.

Utilizing ALPR technology in the area deployed to capture suspect vehicle data and develop investigative leads.

Community Outreach: Plans for an Encino-focused "Coffee with a Cop" event are in progress. Social media campaigns, updated burglary prevention tips, and regular engagement with local block captains are reinforcing public awareness and involvement.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts go out to the families grieving this senseless loss of life. We understand that while crime may be statistically down, the fear and pain it causes is deeply personal—and very real," said McDonnell. "We are taking these concerns seriously and have launched a dedicated crime suppression strategy to prevent further incidents and restore peace of mind for the residents of Encino."

According to McDonnell, the strategy is based off lessons from the summer 2024 public safety campaign, with expanded efforts to address recent crimes.

"We are listening to the community, acting on every lead, and using every tool available to ensure Encino remains a safe place to live, work, and raise a family," McDonnell added. "Public safety is our top priority—and we will not let fear take hold."

The backstory:

Earlier this week, hundreds of Encino residents gathered at a community meeting to express concerns over crime and safety following the double murder of "American Idol" music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca inside their Encino home. The suspect, 22-year-old Raymond Boudarian, allegedly shot the couple with their own gun when they surprised him during the burglary. Boudarian was arrested a day later.

Then just hours after that meeting with law enforcement, two break-ins were reported in the area. One of the homes belonged to "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp, who is the daughter of musician John Mellencamp.

According to Mellencamp's estranged husband Edwin Arroyave, his entire family - including the couple's four children - were home during the break-in. Arroyave said three masked men jumped the fence and broke in through a side door when the alarm went off, scaring off the intruders. They were gone by the time police arrived.

The other home, located about two miles away, was broken into by multiple suspects about 10 minutes later, police said. According to the LAPD, no one was home during that time and it's unclear if anything was taken.

What you can do:

Police encourage residents to stay informed, report suspicious activity, and participate in community policing programs.