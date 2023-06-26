LAPD bomb squad investigating suspicious vehicle in DTLA

article

The Los Angeles Police Department Bomb Squad is investigating a suspicious vehicle in downtown Monday afternoon.

Reports of the vehicle came in around 2 p.m. According to the LAPD, security at a building in the 500 block of Flower Street called the department and said they needed assistance.

Visuals from SkyFOX showed multiple blocks had been cordoned off from traffic, and the Bomb Squad's robot had been deployed.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.