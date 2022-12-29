'It’s the love she had for the community': Vigil held for mother killed during hit-and-run on Christmas Eve

A vigil was held Thursday night for Trina Newman-Townsend, a mother and community activist, who was killed during a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve.

The 62-year-old had dropped off toys to a local shelter with her children. Her four kids were in the car and as soon as Newman-Townsend was about to enter her car, another vehicle drove by and struck her… killing her on the scene.

Up to 200 people gathered near 88th and Broadway in South LA, the site of the crash, to pay their respects and honor her.

"It’s the love she had for the community. And the community is showing it and respect back. That’s what it is. She just wasn’t the average victim, you know what I mean? She was somebody," said Trina's husband Curtis A. Townsend Sr.

The two were high school sweethearts, they had been apart for decades before getting married last year.

"God brought us back together. She waited 47 years. Once we became married she said ‘I’m complete I got my name, I'm complete'. When you find your actual soulmate, it’s amazing, because its unconditional love around the board," he stated emotionally.

Trina spent her life giving back to the community; she was a minister, a mother, a grandmother and foster mother.

"I would plead and beg, if any humanity is in this person, if any compassion is in this individual, to turn themselves in, or if somebody knows them - if it’s a family member - you’d want the same thing to happen if it was your family member," said Trina's brother Dwayne Newman.

A GoFundMe account was created to gather funds for her funeral.

The suspect is still outstanding. Their vehicle is described as 2005 to 2008 blue Toyota Corolla that sustained significant damage to the front passenger area.

There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call LAPD's 24/7 tipline at 877-527-3247 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.