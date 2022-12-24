Christmas Eve hit-and-run: Community activist killed in front of her kids in South LA

A woman, whose loved ones remember her as an active member of the community, was killed by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles on Christmas Eve.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a crash near the intersection of Broadway and 88th Street around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. According to LAPD, 62-year-old Trina Newman-Townsend had just loaded four of her children into her car and as she was getting ready to hop into the vehicle herself, she was hit by another car traveling at a high rate of speed.

The driver who hit her kept going.

Now, the community is demanding justice for Ms. Newman-Townsend.

"She was a minister," said Kenneth B. Pitchford, the victim's friend. "She was a wife. She was a community activist. She was everything to this community."

Ms. Newman-Townsend's daughter, Amarrie Nicasio, tells FOX 11 her mother was selfless, raising foster children as well as some of her grandchildren. Ms. Newman-Townsend had spent her Saturday afternoon handing out gifts at a toy giveaway near the deadly crash scene.

Now, the search is on for the suspect driver in the deadly hit-and-run crash. As of Sunday morning, no arrests have been announced in the community activist's death.

Anyone with information on the suspect driver is asked to call LAPD's 24/7 tipline at 877-527-3247 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.