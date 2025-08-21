Sheylla Cabrera case: Lancaster man charged with murder of wife

The Brief Jossimar Cabrera was charged with one count of murder for the death of his wife Sheylla. Friends reported her missing Aug. 12. Her body was found a few days later in the Angeles National Forest. Disturbing surveillance video shows Cabrera seemingly dragging her body out of their Lancaster apartment.



A Lancaster man has been charged with the murder of his wife after her body was found in the Angeles National Forest.

What we know:

Murder charges were filed against Jossimar Cabrera for the killing of his wife, 33-year-old Sheylla Cabrera.

According to the LA County District Attorney's Office, a felony complaint for an extradition arrest warrant was filed Thursday against Cabrera. He faces one count of murder.

Sheylla was reported missing on Aug. 12. Her body was found in the Angeles National Forest by rescuers on Saturday, Aug. 16.

During the investigation, detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lancaster Station said they uncovered surveillance video showing her husband dragging a "large object" wrapped in some type of fabric from their apartment unit. Investigators say he then disposed of her body in the forest.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Cabrera was quickly named as a person of interest in the case, and investigators said he fled to Peru with the couple's three young children. The children have since been found and were taken into protective custody.

Sheylla's friends told FOX 11 that she was in an abusive relationship and apparently asked her husband for a divorce. Her friends said that's when he snapped.