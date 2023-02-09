Expand / Collapse search

Lamp Lodge supportive housing community opens in DTLA

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Downtown LA
It's the latest downtown housing project to help combat the homeless crisis on Skid Row.

LOS ANGELES - A new permanent supportive housing community - Lamp Lodge - opens in downtown Los Angeles Thursday. 

The Lamp Lodge is an 82-unit affordable housing building in the Skid Row neighborhood providing affordable and accessible housing to individuals and families facing the challenge of homelessness.

It's located at the previous site of the 1912 building. 

There is a central courtyard, community room, garden boxes, full-service laundry room, as well as ADA accessibility and ADA units available.

The grand opening is scheduled for 9 a.m.