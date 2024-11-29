2 shot at vigil for slain teen in Lakewood

The Brief A 17-year-old was shot and killed outside a pizza restaurant in Lakewood on Wednesday night. During his vigil the following morning, two people were struck by gunfire as shots rang out. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department continues investigating.



A new crime scene developed as mourners gathered at a vigil to remember the life of a teen who was shot and killed outside a pizzeria in Lakewood.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 17-year-old shot and killed in front of Lakewood pizza restaurant

The 17-year-old victim was gunned down on Wednesday night outside Goody's Pizza & Chicken restaurant near Artesia High School on Pioneer and Del Amo boulevards.

During his vigil the following morning, officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said shots rang out and two people were hit by gunfire.

Investigators continue looking for the suspects connected to the shootings on Wednesday and Thursday.

Those with information are asked to contact the LA County Sheriff's Department at 323-890-5500.