Lake Forest man, girlfriend, arrested for alleged child porn

article

Costa Mesa police were asking for the public's help Saturday identifying potential additional victims after a Lake Forest man and his live-in girlfriend were arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Jonathan Garduno, 30, arrived in Costa Mesa on Sept. 7 to meet with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl, but was actually a Special Investigations detective who had been posing as a minor online, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

Garduno was arrested on suspicion of trying to meet a minor with intent to commit a sex act and his cell phone was booked as evidence. He posted bail the same day.

"Detectives continued their investigation involving Garduno and located videos and photographs of child pornography on his cell phone as well as evidence that he had been distributing the material to others," police said. "Detectives also connected Garduno's live-in girlfriend, Khyla Kauffeld, 29, to the crime."

SUGGESTED: Fullerton pastor arrested, accused of abusing young brothers for years

Costa Mesa detectives, along with the Orange County Child Exploitation Task Force, searched Garduno's Lake Forest home on Friday and allegedly uncovered more evidence of child pornography. Garduno and Kauffeld were later located and taken into custody.

Garduno was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography, sending/selling child pornography, and distribution of obscene matter depicting minors. Kauffeld was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

Both bailed out Friday.

"Bail schedules are not set by CMPD but are based on the legal charging penal codes," police said.

"Due to the combination of Garduno trying to meet a 15-year-old girl with intent to commit a sex act and the further evidence of child pornography found by detectives, CMPD is seeking the public's assistance in identifying potential additional victims, as well as additional information related to this case," the department said. "Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Gardner at 714-754-4937."