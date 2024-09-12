Fullerton pastor arrested, accused of abusing young brothers for years

article

Police arrested a Fullerton pastor over the weekend after receiving reports that he'd allegedly assaulted two brothers for years.

The Riverside Police said their investigation began in May 2024, after a man reported that his pastor, Juan Barrios, had assaulted him for years, beginning when he was just nine years old.

After that man came forward, police said his younger brother came forward to report similar claims of sexual abuse against Barrios.

The brothers said they were abused between 2009 and 2015, when their family was living with the pastor at his Riverside home.

Officers arrested Barrios on Sunday, but he's since been released on $500,000 bond.

Barrios has been the pastor at Iglesia de Dios Israelita in Fullerton. Officers said that because of his position and the nature of the accusations, they believe there may be other victims who haven't come forward yet.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Riverside Police Department.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.