Search underway for missing girl swept into ocean in Laguna Beach

The Brief A young girl remains missing after being swept into the ocean by a powerful wave at Treasure Island Beach in Laguna Beach on Tuesday evening. The disappearance occurred amidst a historic, long-period summer south swell generated off Antarctica—the largest seen in years—which is bringing massive waves to Southern California. While bystanders successfully rescued the girl's mother and sibling around 7:30 p.m., a multi-agency search continues under extremely hazardous coastal conditions.



A massive multi-agency search is underway in Laguna Beach after a young girl was swept into the ocean by high surf on Tuesday evening.

The disappearance coincides with a historic summer south swell slamming Southern California's coast, driving some of the largest and most dangerous waves seen in years.

What we know:

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near Treasure Island Beach, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

High surf pounding Southern California beaches created dangerous conditions, producing a wave that swept a mother and her two children off the shoreline and into the ocean.

Witnesses on the scene immediately intervened and successfully rescued the mother and one of the children. However, the second child, described as an adolescent girl, could not be reached and remains missing.

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The emergency response and ongoing search operations are being coordinated by several regional agencies, including the Laguna Beach Marine Safety Department, the Harbor Patrol of the Orange County Sheriff's Department, and the United States Coast Guard.

The dangerous water conditions are being driven by a high surf event affecting both Orange and Los Angeles counties, with breaking waves reaching heights of up to 9 feet along the coast.

What's next:

What we don't know:

The identity and exact age of the missing girl have not yet been publicly released by authorities.

It is also currently unknown if the mother or the rescued sibling sustained injuries during the incident or required hospitalization after being pulled from the surf by bystanders.

What they're saying:

The National Weather Service and local public safety agencies have issued high surf warnings for regional beaches.

Officials have repeatedly urged the public to exercise extreme caution near the shoreline, warning that "powerful water conditions while near the shoreline" can easily catch beachgoers off guard.

A Beach Hazards Statement issued by the National Weather Service warned of increasing wave heights and rip currents that can quickly pull a swimmer away from shore.

What you can do:

Beachgoers are strongly advised to keep a safe distance from the shoreline and avoid low-lying rock formations or wet sand where rogue waves can hit.

Given that the high surf is not expected to subside until Thursday afternoon or evening, local authorities urge the public to obey all posted warning signs and stay out of the water in areas with heavy shore breaks.

Los Angeles County lifeguards advise anyone entering the water "to understand the risks and assess conditions by talking to a lifeguard before getting into the surf.

"There is an increased risk of ocean drowning," the National Weather Service stated. "Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks and capsize small boats near shore."

Rock jetties and groins can be particularly dangerous during such conditions, with a high risk of being washed into the water, according to the NWS.