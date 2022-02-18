LAFD battling multi-story fire in downtown commercial building

The Los Angeles Fire Department is battling a fire at a building in Downtown Los Angeles Friday morning.

LAFD responded to the 600 block of S. San Pedro Street shortly before 7 a.m. Friday. According to the department, the fire started as a trash fire outside of the ABC Toys building, before moving into the building.

As of the latest update, LAFD said the fire is at "Major Emergency status," with more than 100 firefighters assigned to fight the blaze. The department says that firefighters have made good progress on the first floor of the building, but the fire has traveled to the second floor and the attic, and access to those levels has proven difficult.

