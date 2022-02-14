Whittier man charged with arson for Sycamore Fire

One man has been charged with setting a fire that destroyed two homes and damaged another in Whittier last week, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Kevin Whitlock, 55 of Whittier, was charged with six counts of arson to an inhabited structure, one count of arson of property, and one count of arson to forest land for the Sycamore fire which sparked in a neighborhood near Sycamore Park last week. Whitlock was arrested the day the fire broke out, after being found in the canyon with burns on his body, but was not charged until today.

The Sycamore fire burnt approximately 4 acres after sparking last Thursday afternoon. The blaze destroyed two homes. According to LAFD, the fire was fully contained by Friday morning.

Whitlock is being held on $500,000 bail.

