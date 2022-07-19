Lady Gaga’s violent dognapping: $5K reward offered by US Marshals for suspect mistakenly released

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of one of the men accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker in Hollywood and was mistakenly released in April due to a clerical error.

The U.S. Marshals Service said James Howard Jackson was released due to a "clerical error." (U.S. Marshals Service)

Federal investigators seek the public’s help in finding 19-year-old James Howard Jackson, who was named and later charged as one of five suspects in the violent dognapping in 2021.

Gunshots fired in Hollywood

On Feb. 24, 2021, Ryan Fischer was walking Lady Gaga’s three dogs in the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue off Sunset Boulevard just before 9:45 p.m. when at least two men got out of a white Nissan Altima and opened fire. The suspects grabbed the pop superstar’s beloved French Bulldogs Koji and Gustav before driving off. The third bulldog, Miss Asia, was able to escape and was later recovered by law enforcement.

Fischer was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he fought for his survival. He suffered gunshot wounds from a .40-caliber handgun to his back and neck.

"He would die a take a bullet for those dogs. He loves those dogs unconditionally. He’s always with them 24/7," his friend Steve told FOX 11.

The actress was in Rome filming a movie when the terrifying incident occurred and offered a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her dogs.



Days later, the Los Angeles Police Department announced someone had turned in the dogs at the Olympic Station and that they had been reunited with her representatives.

At the time, it was unknown how the woman was able to get a hold of the stolen dogs.

Five arrested in violent dognapping

On April 29, 2021, the LAPD announced five people, including the woman who dropped off the dogs at the Olympic Station, were arrested for the violent dognapping.

The suspects were identified as:

• James Jackson, 19

• Jaylin White, 20

• Lafayette Whaley, 28

• Harold White, 41

• Jennifer McBride, 50

White and McBride have since been released on bond while Jackson was released on a clerical error on April 6, 2022.

Los Angeles authorities noted Jackson, White, Whaley, and White are documented gang members. In addition, the LAPD said in 2021 that McBride had a relationship with Harold White, who was the father of 20-year-old Jaylin White.

The search for James Howard Jackson

Earlier this year, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department revealed Jackson was released from custody due to a clerical error and called his sudden release "inadvertent."

Following his release, Fisher issued the following statement on social media:

"While I’m deeply concerned at the events that led to his release, I’m confident law enforcement will rectify the error. I ask for Mr. Jackson to turn himself over to the authorities, so resolution to the crime committed against me runs its course, whatever the courts determine that outcome to be. Thank you to everyone who is supporting me during this time."

The 19-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Jackson had a court date scheduled for June 21 and did not show up, which prompted the LASD to ask the U.S. Marshals for help.

On Monday, the U.S. Marshals announced a $5,000 reward for information that will lead to his arrest, adding that Jackson is armed and dangerous.