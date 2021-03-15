LADOT CityRide begins bringing eligible riders to vaccination appointments

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation Monday launched a program to pick up seniors and people with accessibility needs through the Cityride program and take them to their scheduled vaccination appointments at three COVID-19 vaccination sites.

"Transportation should never be the gap that stands between our residents and the vaccine," said Mayor Eric Garcetti. "Vaccines are our ticket to ending this pandemic, and this program will help break down a barrier that can keep our most vulnerable residents from accessing these life-saving doses."

The program, which will charge Cityride's regular fares, will help people with access needs get to their appointments at Dodger Stadium, Cal State Los Angeles and The Forum in Inglewood.

Eligible riders will be picked up in a van and taken to the sites, where they will receive the vaccine while remaining in the vehicle. The van will then wait at the vaccination site for the appropriate observation period before returning passengers to their point of origin.

The vans' drivers will be able to use the sites' express lanes to get passengers to their vaccination appointments.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, LADOT Transit has stepped up to protect the health and safety of our communities," said LADOT General Manager Seleta Reynolds. "The Cityride Express Lane service is just the latest example to help those who may struggle to access drive-thru vaccination locations. I encourage everyone eligible to take advantage of this service and get vaccinated. There has never been a better time to become a Cityride member."

People should book their ride one or two days in advance and specify that the trip is for an appointment at one of the three vaccination sites. A previously scheduled vaccination appointment is required before scheduling a ride to the site.

The Cityride program provides on-demand transportation to people 65 and over or qualified persons with disabilities who live inside Los Angeles and certain areas in L.A. County. More information is available at https://www.ladottransit.com/cityride/.