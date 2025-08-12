$30K in stolen Labubu collectibles recovered by police in SoCal

article

The Brief Police in Chino recovered 14 boxes of stolen Labubu collectibles, valued at $30,000. The items were allegedly taken from a warehouse. Police recovered the popular Labubus after serving a search warrant at a home in Upland.



Officers with the Chino Police Department recovered approximately $30,000 worth of Labubu collectible toys.

What we know:

The police department said detectives recently investigated a burglary involving suspects who entered a warehouse and stole several boxes containing the popular Labubu figurines. Officials said the boxes were taken over the course of several days.

During the investigation, a search warrant was served at a home in Upland. Inside, detectives found 14 boxes of stolen merchandise, along with evidence that the items were being packaged for resale with plans to ship them to buyers across the country.

One suspect attempted to flee but ultimately surrendered.

The recovered property was valued at approximately $30,000, police said, adding that it had been returned to the rightful owners.

SUGGESTED:

The collectibles, made by Pop Mart, have become a hot commodity, with many being resold online for hundreds.