Viral Labubu dolls stolen from makeup store in Orange

The Brief Several Labubu dolls were stolen from a makeup store in Orange. Security footage shows three men ransacking the store as they grab the viral dolls, along with a safe full of cash. The dolls have recently become a hot commodity, with some being sold online for over $200.



Labubu dolls have been flying off the shelves of stores around the US as people are eager to get their hands on the collectible monsters.

The dolls, made by Pop Mart, have become a hot commodity, with many being resold online for over $200. This surge in demand has also attracted the attention of thieves.

In Orange, several of the dolls were stolen from a small mom-and-pop makeup store.

What we know:

Thieves targeted The Makeup Shack on Tustin Street around 5 a.m. June 3 stealing cash and the rare collectible dolls.

Security footage shows three men ransacking the store as they search and grab the Labubus. The owner said the suspects also stole a safe containing several thousand dollars in cash, company vehicle titles, an iMac desktop, and personal belongings, including Yeezy shoes.

What they're saying:

According to the store owner, the suspects, who were in a black late-model SUV, shattered the front glass entrance to gain entry.

"We try our best to serve our customers and bring in trendy items for them to take advantage of, and we source it for them, and just kind of find everything they can under the same roof. And it just kind of breaks our hearts, knowing that we bring in something for them and someone has to, like, take it away from them," said co-founder Bertony Quezada.

This is not the first break-in they've experienced, but it is the first in which specific collectible items were targeted, they said.

Police are investigating the incident.