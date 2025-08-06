$10,000 worth of viral Labubu toys stolen from store in Los Angeles County

The Brief A store in La Puente, California lost more than $10,000 in Labubu toys after the business got targeted by a group of thieves. One Stop Sales shared a video of the incident on social media. The incident happened on August 6.



A group of thieves stole more than $10,000 worth of the viral Labubu toys from a store in Los Angeles County.

What we know:

The store – One Stop Sales in La Puente, California – shared a video of the break-in on social media saying the business got robbed.

The business said it got targeted around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 6.

"They took all of our inventory," the store's post read, in part, on social media. "We are still in shock."

What we don't know:

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it has since taken a burglary report on the incident. However, as of Wednesday, no arrests have been announced in connection to the incident.