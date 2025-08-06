Expand / Collapse search

$10,000 worth of viral Labubu toys stolen from store in Los Angeles County

By
Published  August 6, 2025 9:26pm PDT
La Puente
FOX 11
Thieves broke into a store in La Puente and stole more than $10,000 of Labubus, the viral toy. Police are searching for the thieves.

The Brief

    • A store in La Puente, California lost more than $10,000 in Labubu toys after the business got targeted by a group of thieves.
    • One Stop Sales shared a video of the incident on social media.
    • The incident happened on August 6.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A group of thieves stole more than $10,000 worth of the viral Labubu toys from a store in Los Angeles County.

What we know:

The store – One Stop Sales in La Puente, California – shared a video of the break-in on social media saying the business got robbed.

The business said it got targeted around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 6.

"They took all of our inventory," the store's post read, in part, on social media. "We are still in shock."

What we don't know:

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it has since taken a burglary report on the incident. However, as of Wednesday, no arrests have been announced in connection to the incident.

The Source: This report used information provided by One Stop Sales and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

