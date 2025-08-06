$10,000 worth of viral Labubu toys stolen from store in Los Angeles County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A group of thieves stole more than $10,000 worth of the viral Labubu toys from a store in Los Angeles County.
What we know:
The store – One Stop Sales in La Puente, California – shared a video of the break-in on social media saying the business got robbed.
The business said it got targeted around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 6.
"They took all of our inventory," the store's post read, in part, on social media. "We are still in shock."
What we don't know:
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it has since taken a burglary report on the incident. However, as of Wednesday, no arrests have been announced in connection to the incident.
The Source: This report used information provided by One Stop Sales and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.