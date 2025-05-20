LA Zoo elephants secretly removed from exhibit, TMZ reports

Tina and Billy, the last two remaining Asian elephants at the LA Zoo, have reportedly been secretly removed, according to reports from TMZ.

What we know:

Sources with the LA Zoo told TMZ that the elephants were removed from their enclosure around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. They were allegedly put into crates and loaded onto semi-trucks presumebly to be transferred to the Tulsa Zoo. TMZ also reported that the elephant exhibit at the LA Zoo was empty on Tuesday, with no keepers, and the electric fence was turned off.

What we don't know:

The LA Zoo or the Tulsa Zoo have yet to comment or confirm on the matter. It's unclear who is responsible for removing them.

The backstory:

In April, the LA Zoo announced that Tina and Billy would be relocated to Tulsa, Oklahoma to live out their days at the newly expanded Elephant Experience and Preserve at the Tulsa Zoo.

The decision was met with some anger and protest. A Los Angeles resident sued the director of the Los Angeles Zoo over the plan. Plaintiff John Kelly's complaint, which names Zoo Director and CEO Denise Verret as a defendant, echoes the concerns of animal rights activists who have lobbied for years for Billy and Tina to be moved to an accredited wildlife sanctuary. Zoo officials said the decision was made with the animals' care and well-being as the top priority, and the relocation "will afford them the opportunity to live among other elephants."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Just last week, a judge denied a request for a temporary restraining order that would have put a temporary stop on a bid by the LA Zoo from moving its last two beloved elephants.

Dig deeper:

Billy is 40 years old and Tina is 59. Contrary to the assumption that Billy has spent his entire life at the LA Zoo, his official biography indicates he was born in Malaysia and brought to Los Angeles when he was four years old. Tina's history also reveals she was reportedly a circus performer before arriving at the zoo as an adult.

Zoo officials have mentioned evaluating the elephant exhibit since the deaths of two other elephants -- Jewel, age 61, in 2023, and Shaunzi, age 53, in 2024 -- although they attributed those deaths to "declining health due to issues unrelated to the zoo's enclosure or care."

The Tulsa Zoo, their potential new home, houses five Asian elephants and includes a 17-acre area with a 36,650-square-foot elephant barn and a 10-plus-acre wooded elephant preserve. Some in the animal rights community say the Elephant Experience and Preserve in Tulsa "was just a fancy name for the somewhat larger elephant enclosure at the Tulsa Zoo in Oklahoma."