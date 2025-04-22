LA Zoo's last remaining Asian elephants to be relocated to Oklahoma

The Brief The LA Zoo's last remaining elephants will be relocated to the Tulsa Zoo. The LA Zoo will also pause its elephant program for the immediate future. Zoo officials said they have been considering these changes for the past few years.



The Los Angeles Zoo will be relocating its two remaining Asian elephants to Tulsa, Oklahoma, the zoo announced Tuesday.

What we know:

Billy and Tina will soon be moved to the newly expanded Elephant Experience and Preserve at the Tulsa Zoo.

According to the zoo, their decision was made with Billy and Tina's well-being their top priority.

"The decision is driven by the L.A. Zoo’s unwavering commitment to the health and wellbeing of all the animals in its care. Following the move, the Zoo will pause its elephant program for the immediate future. The Zoo will continue to support Asian elephant conservation programs and the Elephants of Asia exhibit will be reimagined for other suitable species and programming," the zoo said in a statement.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ SkyFOX over LA Zoo's Elephants of Asia exhibit

Zoo officials said for the past few years they have been considering relocating the elephants and pausing the program.

The zoo lost two elephants recently, Jewel (61) in 2023 and Shaunzi (53) in 2024.

Officials said both elephants were in declining health due to issues "unrelated to the Zoo’s enclosure or care and were ultimately euthanized due to age-related health issues."

The zoo said moving Billy and Tina to Tulsa will allow them to receive exceptional care and integrate with a larger herd.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when Billy and Tina will be moved, as no date was released.

What's next:

The Tulsa Zoo recently expanded their elephant program and is home to five Asian elephants.

The elephant preserve is currently under construction, but it includes a 36,650-sqft state-of-the-art elephant barn and incorporates a 10-plus acre wooded area.