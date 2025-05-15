Court hearing to be held over transfer of LA Zoo elephants

The Brief A man is suing the LA Zoo over plans to move its last two elephants, Billy and Tina, to an Oklahoma zoo instead of a sanctuary. John Kelly's lawyers claim the Tulsa Zoo is misleadingly labeled as a preserve and argue the move is harmful to the elephants' well-being. Kelly's lawyers are asking the judge to grant a temporary restraining order to block the move of the elephants.



An emergency hearing will be held Thursday as lawyers ask a judge in Los Angeles to grant a temporary restraining order to prevent the LA Zoo from moving its last two beloved elephants.

What we know:

Tina, 59, and Billy, 40, the Asian elephants, have long been a source of controversy at the LA Zoo - from their surroundings, to their habitat, and their care.

Today, attorneys for John Kelly, the man suing the LA Zoo, will ask the court to grant that TRO to prevent them from being moved to a zoo in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Kelly's lawyers say he is not an animal activist. He is simply a Los Angeles resident who feels that the zoo has misled the city about the beloved elephants' move.

Kelly, who describes himself as "an animal lover and long-time resident of Los Angeles," says he initially was thrilled to hear that the zoo was transferring Billy and Tina to a preserve, and even went online to make a $50 donation to the LA Zoo "to show my love for Billy and Tina."

However, he says he was subsequently horrified to discover from a friend in the animal rights community that the Elephant Experience and Preserve in Tulsa "was just a fancy name for the somewhat larger elephant enclosure at the Tulsa Zoo in Oklahoma."

Dig deeper:

He's suing under California Business and Professions Code 17200 -- referred to as the Unfair Competition Law -- which prohibits "any unlawful, unfair or fraudulent business act or practice and unfair, deceptive, untrue or misleading advertising."

Lawyers claim the Tulsa Zoo is not a preserve as they were led to believe by zoo officials and that they want Tina and Billy's move to be done in a more transparent manner.

The complaint asks the court to either block the relocation of the elephants to Tulsa or any other zoo and instead send the elephants to a sanctuary accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries.

What they're saying:

The LA Zoo says it won't comment on the pending litigation, but has said online that the decision to move them was made with the animals' care and well-being as the top priority, and the relocation "will afford them the opportunity to live among other elephants."

Meanwhile, representatives for the Tulsa Zoo have also spoken out saying in part "out of respect for the LA Zoo we are holding public comment on any legal matters that may be in process. We won't, however, allow the rhetoric about our zoo go unchallenged as accredited zoos, both Tulsa Zoo and Los Angeles Zoo are dedicated to animal well-being and doing the work every day."

Lawyers are expected to file that petition for a temporary restraining order to block the move of Tina and Billy at 9 a.m.

The backstory:

Billy is 40 years old and Tina is 59. Zoo officials said they have been evaluating the elephant exhibit since the deaths of two other elephants -- Jewel, age 61, in 2023, and Shaunzi, age 53, in 2024 -- although they said those animals were in "declining health due to issues unrelated to the zoo's enclosure or care."

The Tulsa Zoo is home to five Asian elephants. The preserve covers 17 acres, including a 36,650-square-foot elephant barn and a 10-plus-acre wooded elephant preserve.

What we don't know:

A date has not been set for Billy and Tina's potential move.