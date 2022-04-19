Man dies after getting trapped in SoCal car wash

An investigation is underway after a man was killed inside a Southern California car wash after he got out of his car and was pinned against machinery, authorities said.

The incident happened late Friday at a self-service car wash in the 2100 block of East Valley Parkway in Escondido, located about 35 miles north of downtown San Diego and 110 miles south of central Los Angeles, police said.

That's where the unidentified man, 56, became "trapped between a 2014 Scion XB and a part of the car wash machinery," police said in a statement.

It's unknown at this time why the man got out of his car, police said.

The accident triggered the sound of an alarm, which alerted another nearby customer who called police, authorities said.

The man was pulled out by responding officers and rushed to a local hospital where he died, according to officials.

"It does not appear the car wash had been activated at the time of the collision," police said.

