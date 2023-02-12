LA store clerk turns tables on armed would-be robber, chases him out of Westlake building with his knife

A knife-carrying man messed with the wrong store clerk after the female employee turned the tables on the suspect in a failed armed robbery in Los Angeles' Westlake neighborhood.

Surveillance video captures the dramatic moment where the store clerk snatches the suspect's knife and then chases him out of the business with his weapon.

According to the owner of Amaya's Mini Market on James M. Wood Boulevard, the armed suspect came into the store and noticed the clerk make a cash transaction earlier. He left then came back to the store with a large knife.

He walks up to the young woman and shows the knife but the clerk grabbed the suspect's knife after a brief struggle and then runs him out of the store. The clerk returned to the store with the suspect's knife and was not hurt in the incident.

The store owner, who spoke with FOX 11, called the clerk brave and courageous for her actions.

FOX 11 has made calls to the Los Angeles Police Department to hear more about the incident but could not be reached for comment.

As of Sunday night, the suspect's identity has not been released. Other than nearly assaulting the store clerk, it is also unknown if the suspect was wanted for other crimes prior to the failed robbery attempt..