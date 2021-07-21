La Verne issues 'no confidence' vote in LA County District Attorney George Gascón

Another city has issued a vote of "no confidence" in Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

In a 3-2 vote, the La Verne City Council agreed to condemn directives from the DA's office.

City officials called Gascón's controversial policies -- like refusing to seek the death penalty and dropping sentencing enhancements – "a risk to public safety."

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

La Verne is the 24th city in Los Angeles County to pass a no confidence vote against Gascón.

Gascón has moved to dramatically overhaul the county's criminal justice system through a series of unilaterally imposed "special directives" since taking office in early December. The policy changes, which include no longer seeking death sentences and abandoning sentencing enhancements that could lead to lifetime imprisonment for all but the most egregious crimes, have drawn fire and legal challenges from Gascón's own prosecutors and other current and former district attorneys.

An effort to recall Gascón began public circulation back in May after the Los Angeles County registrar gave the "Recall George Gascón" campaign's petition the green light to go out to the general public.

Campaign officials said they need about 590,000 signatures from registered Los Angeles County voters within a 160-day period to trigger a recall election.

If the petition gets enough signatures, the recall election could happen sometime in 2022.

