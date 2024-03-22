Venice couple spots peeping Tom in the middle of the night
LOS ANGELES - Authorities were searching for a peeping Tom after a couple in Venice looked out their window and found a voyeur who climbed a tree outside their home and was watching them in the middle of the night. This comes the day after officials warned West Los Angeles residents about a man who has been exposing himself to women.
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the peeping Tom incident in Venice was reported around 3 a.m. Friday, March 22. The couple told investigators the suspect was wearing a helmet, headphones and glasses as he looked through their window. He also allegedly had a tablet or a phone and his hand to record them.
By the time officers arrived, the suspect was no longer at the scene.
Meanwhile, a manhunt continues for what police called a "serial peeping Tom." The suspect has been exposing himself in the Mid-City and West LA areas.
The search continues for a suspect who has been exposing himself to women in the Mid-City and West LA areas.
Investigators do not believe the case in Venice was related to the other peeping Tom incidents.
Those with information about the incidents are asked to contact the LAPD.