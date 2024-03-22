Venice couple spots peeping Tom in the middle of the night

Authorities were searching for a peeping Tom after a couple in Venice looked out their window and found a voyeur who climbed a tree outside their home and was watching them in the middle of the night. This comes the day after officials warned West Los Angeles residents about a man who has been exposing himself to women.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the peeping Tom incident in Venice was reported around 3 a.m. Friday, March 22. The couple told investigators the suspect was wearing a helmet, headphones and glasses as he looked through their window. He also allegedly had a tablet or a phone and his hand to record them.

By the time officers arrived, the suspect was no longer at the scene.

Meanwhile, a manhunt continues for what police called a "serial peeping Tom." The suspect has been exposing himself in the Mid-City and West LA areas.

The search continues for a suspect who has been exposing himself to women in the Mid-City and West LA areas.

SUGGESTED:

Investigators do not believe the case in Venice was related to the other peeping Tom incidents.

Those with information about the incidents are asked to contact the LAPD.