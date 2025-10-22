Expand / Collapse search

LA trash fee hike heads to Mayor Karen Bass for approval

Published  October 22, 2025 12:31pm PDT
LOS ANGELES - An ordinance to increase trash fees in Los Angeles for the first time in 17 years is headed to Mayor Karen Bass’ office for approval. 

What we know:

Two parts of the ordinance were passed earlier by the LA City Council. Also, a third part covering extra capacity collection, which required a second vote, was approved Tuesday. 

Officials said rising costs, stricter regulations and recycling challenges made the hike "unavoidable."

By the numbers:

The fee adjustments will impact approximately 743,000 households and another 474,000 residences that receive bulky item collection services. 

Residents of single-family homes will see their monthly trash bill go up from $36 to almost $56. For multi-family homes, that fee jumps from $24 to $56 a month. 

The delay in the rate increase, which was originally expected to go into effect on Oct. 1, has reportedly cost the city at least $22 million.

Trash fee hike criticized

The other side:

The fee increase has been criticized by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, which attributes the higher costs to a state mandate.

According to a statement from the association, "The increase in trash fees for residents of Los Angeles and other cities in California is the direct result of a reckless law signed in 2016 by Gov. Jerry Brown, Senate Bill 1383. It mandated a 75% reduction in `organic waste' from the 2014 level starting in 2025, supposedly to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from landfills."

