LA trash fee hike heads to Mayor Karen Bass for approval

An ordinance to increase trash fees in Los Angeles for the first time in 17 years is headed to Mayor Karen Bass’ office for approval.

What we know:

Two parts of the ordinance were passed earlier by the LA City Council. Also, a third part covering extra capacity collection, which required a second vote, was approved Tuesday.

Officials said rising costs, stricter regulations and recycling challenges made the hike "unavoidable."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA trash fees increasing for 1st time in 17 years

By the numbers:

The fee adjustments will impact approximately 743,000 households and another 474,000 residences that receive bulky item collection services.

Residents of single-family homes will see their monthly trash bill go up from $36 to almost $56. For multi-family homes, that fee jumps from $24 to $56 a month.

The delay in the rate increase, which was originally expected to go into effect on Oct. 1, has reportedly cost the city at least $22 million.

Trash fee hike criticized

The other side:

The fee increase has been criticized by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, which attributes the higher costs to a state mandate.

According to a statement from the association, "The increase in trash fees for residents of Los Angeles and other cities in California is the direct result of a reckless law signed in 2016 by Gov. Jerry Brown, Senate Bill 1383. It mandated a 75% reduction in `organic waste' from the 2014 level starting in 2025, supposedly to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from landfills."