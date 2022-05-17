LA swimsuit designer from Ukraine lands Sports Illustrated's big issue

It's Sports Illustrated swimsuit season with the famed annual issue hitting newsstands on Friday.

Look for a gold medal bikini. It's designed by Natalia Fedner, a Los Angeles-based designer who was born in Ukraine and uses her platform to raise awareness about war relief efforts.

Fedner actually makes medal gowns and clothing but was continuously asked to make a medal bikini. She admits it's not actually a suit you swim in.

An LA-based swimsuit designer from Ukraine is using her platform to raise awareness about the war relief efforts. (Sports Illustrated / FOX 11)

This is her third year in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She's in good company. The 2022 issue has some famous faces on the cover. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, singer Ciara, the mom of Elon Musk model Maye Musk, and Japanese-Dutch model/musician Yumi Nu.

FOX 11 met Fedner earlier this year as she was helping collect and send supplies to Ukraine when the war broke out. Fedner was born there but grew up in America. She still has friends and family in Ukraine and did this fashion show in Kiev two years ago. Her war relief efforts continue with an event this weekend.

You can follow her work on social media by clicking here.