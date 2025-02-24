LA streetwear company ‘The Hundreds’ closes its Fairfax location
LOS ANGELES - Streetwear company "The Hundreds" officially closed its Fairfax location over the weekend.
It’s one of the latest businesses in LA to close its doors.
What we know:
Bobby Kim, also known as Bobby Hundreds, along with Ben Shenassafar, AKA Ben Hundreds, opened the flagship store at the corner of Fairfax and Rosewood avenues in 2018.
The two went to law school together and co-founded The Hundreds in 2003. Its website describes the apparel as "reminiscent of 90s workwear and California subculture tribes."
The Hundreds have been involved with multiple collaborations, including the NBA, adidas, Disney, and Pokémon.
"The Hundreds Los Angeles FLAGSHIP is now closed. You can continue to find @thehundrds and @adambomb stocked in our Online Shop and at our retail partners worldwide," a farewell post on Instagram read.
Ben Shenassafar also owns The Benjamin Hollywood restaurant.
What we don't know:
A reason for the closure was not provided.
However, several business owners in LA have cited the rising costs of commercial rent and increased crime for their closures.
What's next:
In Dec. 2024, Deadline reported a drama series is in the works highlighting Justin Chon, Bobby Hundreds, and Garrett Basch’s experience in the streetwear scene. The half-hour series will be called "Burnfield."
