This LA restaurant is #1 best brunch spot for Mother's Day, according to DoorDash

If you're looking to spend Mother's Day at the top-rated brunch restaurant in the U.S., you don't have to go too far!

According to DoorDash, the #1 spot for brunch is Açaí, Por Favor in Los Angeles.

Located in the Beverly Grove area on 3rd Street and Crescenta Heights Boulevard, the spot has 4.8 stars on Yelp, with visitors raving about the freshness, quality, and selection of ingredients.

"He tried it and said it was the best acai he's ever had in his life" one Yelper wrote.

"Hands down, best açaí in the city. My friend introduced me to this place and whenever I can, I go!" another said.

"The BEST açaí bowl I have ever had in the states. Hands down. No questions asked," someone else added.

Coming in second place was Broadway Bagel in New York, followed by Brunch'ology in Ohio.

Doordash based its findings and rankings based on customer ratings and order trends across the country.

"Mother's Day is a time to celebrate, show appreciation and lighten the load for the mom in your life, and what better way than with a delicious brunch delivered right to her door," said Cristen Milliner, consumer trends expert at DoorDash. "DoorDash developed this list to make it easier than ever to find the perfect meal to celebrate at home, and we’re thrilled to see the growing appetite for sweet celebrations, making bundt cakes, bagels, and banana bread a must-have for memorable Mother's Day celebrations."

To see the full list, tap or click here.