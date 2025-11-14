As storm hits, Sun Valley homeless say no one told them about hotel vouchers

As rain gets heavier with the latest storm, people living in tents along Glenoaks boulevard in Sun Valley are bracing for a long weekend.

LA's homeless agency field workers have been out, warning people that rain is coming and offering supplies.

City officials also announced they've activated their Winter Hotel Voucher Program, but when we asked people living in tents if they had been contacted about the vouchers, many said no.

Some do admit they don't want to go to hotels, where restrictions like curfews are difficult for some. Many told us they were waiting for section 8 vouchers. Those would allow them to live in more permanent locations without the rules they encounter in tiny home communities that many describe as overreaching.

Still, we found a few people who told us they would be willing to go to motels this weekend to get out of the rain. When we called the numbers advertised on the LAHSA website, including an 800 number and 211, we were met with a recording announcing that there were no more vouchers available.

FOX 11 reached out to LAHSA for other options, and we are waiting to hear back.

People looking for Winter Shelter assistance should still call 211, as there may still be congregated beds via the Seasonal Winter Shelter Program or regular shelter beds available.