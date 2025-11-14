1st of 3 storms arrives in Southern California: What to expect

The Brief Triple Storm Threat: Southern California is set to experience three storm systems leading into the Thanksgiving holiday, bringing heavy rain and potential flooding. Emergency Preparedness: Gov. Gavin Newsom has pre-deployed emergency resources, and evacuation warnings are in place for areas with recent burn scars due to mudslide risks. Rainfall Forecast: Coastal and inland areas could see 2–4 inches of rain, while the foothills and mountains may receive 4–8 inches over the weekend.



Wet weather is expected in Southern California over the next several days as a series of storms move into the region.

What we know:

Ahead of the storm, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has pre-deployed additional emergency resources to Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties. Additionally, LA County officials have issued evacuation warnings for recent burn scar areas, including Palisades, Sunset, and Eaton, in anticipation of potential mud and debris flow in vulnerable zones.

On Thursday night, Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies were seen going door-to-door in the Eaton Fire zone to inform residents of the evacuation warning and advise them to be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

There are chances of thunderstorms, heavy downpours, flooding, mudslides, and debris flow through the weekend, and millions are under a flood watch through 10 p.m. Saturday.

Timeline:

The first of three storms arrived late Thursday night. See a timeline for the next several days below:

Friday: Scattered showers to start, with periods of moderate to heavy rain. The most intense rainfall is anticipated during the morning rush hour for L.A. and Orange counties, and in the Inland Empire.

Friday night into Saturday afternoon: Nonstop and widespread heavy rain that could lead to mud and debris flow.

Saturday afternoon and Sunday: Lingering showers.

Monday and Tuesday: The second storm system arrives, bringing widespread showers. This system is expected to be weaker than the first.

Thursday: A third storm system arrives Thursday and could last into Friday.

How Much Rain Is Expected?

Rainfall from the first storm will last through the weekend.

Coasts and inland: Between 2 and 4 inches of rain

Foothills and mountains: Between 4 and 8 inches

What's next:

Forecast models show chances of rain through the weekend and into early next week. The region will get a break Wednesday with mostly sunny skies, followed by another storm forecast to move in by Wednesday night into Thursday.