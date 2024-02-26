Students, parents react to 'scary' bathroom stabbing at La Puente-area high school

Jayden Villalobos was one of many Nogales High School students whose parents showed up for school early Monday to take him home after a mid-morning stabbing in the restroom.

Villalobos said he felt "a little scared" after one student was stabbed in his abdomen by another. The victim was able to walk on his own to get medical care. The suspect, another student, was taken into custody by Sheriff's deputies.

It happened around 10 a.m. Monday morning, according to Rowland Heights Unified School District spokesperson Gina Ward, who also said, "the campus was immediately placed on lockdown for the safety of all students and staff while the situation was assessed."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Student stabbed at Nogales High School in La Puente

The lockdown was lifted around 11 a.m. Word spread quickly as parents raced to the school to pick up their kids.

One student was detained following a stabbing Monday morning at Nogales High School in La Puente. (Provided) (FOX 11)

One told FOX 11 that the ordeal "shook me up a little. [It] worries me, of course." Another called it "pretty concerning. Very very concerning that stuff like this is going on."

Gilberto Hernandez was feeling physically anxious when FOX 11 spoke with him. He raced to the school to get his 17-year-old step-daughter Ashley Ordaz.

"I was very unsettled," Ordaz said. "It was very upsetting. Scary. You don't really think that's going to happen and it happens. It's unexpected."

For Villalobos, he said his Monday could've been much different: that he could've been in the bathroom when the stabbing happened.

"It was weird because I was going to go but something told me I would go next period," he said.

Marvin Cayabyab said his daughter shot video of the aftermath of the incident.

"She took her own video," he said. "She sent it to me 10 minutes later after I dropped her off."

But, he said, she sent it to him without any warning or explanation, which was stunning.

"I was shocked. I was surprised. Especially by that video," Cayabyab said. Like so many parents, he went back to the school to check on his daughter.

Sheriff's deputies said the juvenile suspect remains in custody. The victim had a superficial wound and has been released from the hospital.