LA protests: Riot gear distributed by masked group sparks questions

The Brief A masked group handed out gas masks and riot shields at a protest in downtown LA. Reporters observed street chaos, graffiti, and no police presence at a key intersection. Critics say Trump’s deployment of troops is provoking violence, not preventing it.



The mood in downtown Los Angeles shifted from tense to surreal Monday evening as FOX 11 cameras captured a masked group handing out riot shields and gas masks just steps from federal buildings—despite official claims that protests remained largely peaceful.

Reporters on the ground described chaotic scenes: protesters doing burnouts, tagging sidewalks, and climbing light poles as riot gear was passed around in full view. No local police were visible at the time, even as National Guard troops stood guard outside nearby federal buildings.

The masks being distributed were branded "bionic shield," and the boxes appeared to be left behind in the open. The woman distributing them wasn’t masked herself—but her intent, or affiliation, remains unknown.

Who handed out the protest gear — and why?

What we know:

Witnesses and journalists observed the scene unfold in real time, offering a clearer—but still incomplete—picture of how the gear was distributed and what role it played in the evening’s escalation.

FOX 11 reporters witnessed masked individuals handing out tactical gear to protest attendees.

No arrests were made at the scene, despite visible acts of vandalism and street interference.

The incident occurred near federal buildings as National Guard troops were stationed nearby.

Protesters also reported graffitiing, burning rubber, and preparing for clashes with police.

What we don't know:

Despite the footage and mounting questions, officials have not provided clarity on key details surrounding the distribution or whether any investigation is underway.

Whether the individuals distributing riot gear were part of an activist group, coordinated effort, or acting independently.

Why local law enforcement did not intervene despite the obvious gear handout and escalating street activity.

If the gear handout is being investigated by federal, state, or local authorities.

What led to the federal response in Los Angeles

The backstory:

Tensions have escalated in Los Angeles following President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy more than 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to respond to ongoing immigration protests. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta have called the move unlawful, accusing Trump of manufacturing chaos to justify federal force.

National Guard stand guard at the Robert Young Federal Building on June 9, 2025 in Downtown Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard against the wishes of city leaders. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

Monday’s protest began peacefully but turned volatile as the evening wore on. FOX 11 anchor Elex Michaelson asked on-air whether the people being arrested were the ones committing violence on live television—or simply migrants caught up in the broader crackdown.

"No, I haven’t seen any arrests so far," reporter Matthew Seedorf responded from the scene. "People are still throwing bottles and glass at police… but it’s really not stopping it."

Michaelson later posted on social media:

"We just saw people arrive in Downtown L.A. with truckloads of Bionic Face Shields that demonstrators quickly grabbed. It certainly seems like gear you’d wear if you’re preparing for conflict with police. Who is funding this?"

What they're saying:

Mayor Karen Bass has warned that the federal government may be trying to provoke unrest in order to justify a takeover of city and state authority.

"This isn’t about public safety. It’s about stroking a dangerous President’s ego," Newsom said Monday.

Bass and other officials say protests had remained largely peaceful until the military presence intensified. The appearance of masked groups handing out gear only complicates the narrative.

"You don’t put on a mask unless you have a plan not to be seen," one FOX 11 anchor said during the live broadcast.

Big picture view:

The incident has become a flashpoint in a larger political conflict over states’ rights, federal overreach, and how protest movements are being handled in the post-Jan. 6 political landscape. While migrants are being detained across LA for relatively minor offenses, individuals caught committing violent acts on camera appear to be untouched by law enforcement.

That disparity—combined with the mysterious presence of agitators—has prompted accusations that the unrest may not be organic, but engineered to justify a heavy-handed federal response.

What's next:

California officials have filed lawsuits against the Trump administration to challenge the National Guard deployment. Meanwhile, federal forces under Task Force 51 continue to increase their presence in Los Angeles. It’s unclear whether any investigation is underway into who handed out riot gear—or why they weren’t arrested.