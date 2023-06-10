LA Pride: 2023 Pride Parade street closures

article

LA Pride wraps up its three days of festivities with the main event Sunday, the LA Pride Parade.

The parade kicks off Sunday at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue in Hollywood. Nearly 150,000 people packed the streets for 2022's Pride Parade, and LA Pride expects a similar crowd this year.

The three-day festival has seen performances from Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey, among others, and Sunday's parade is the bookend to a weekend of Pride in Los Angeles. This year's Parade Grand Marshalls are comedian Margaret Cho, and the late actor Leslie Jordan. Cho will serve as the "icon grand marshal," honoring her years of anti-racism, anti-bullying advocacy and her support of LGBTQ+ rights, according to the Christopher Street West Association, which produces the LA Pride celebration. Jordan, who died in October at age 67 will serve as the "legacy grand marshal."

While the event doesn't get started until 11 a.m., many streets in the area will be closed well before that. Here is a full list of street closures and times for the 2023 LA Pride Parade:

Closed from 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunset Boulevard between La Brea and Las Palmas avenues N. Orange Drive between Hawthorn Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard

Sunset Boulevard between La Brea and Las Palmas avenues

N. Orange Drive between Hawthorn Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard

Closed from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Highland Avenue between Sunset and Hollywood boulevards Hollywood Boulevard between Highland Avenue and Cahuenga Boulevard

Highland Avenue between Sunset and Hollywood boulevards

Hollywood Boulevard between Highland Avenue and Cahuenga Boulevard

Closed from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Cahuenga Boulevard between Sunset and Hollywood boulevards Sunset Boulevard between Cahuenga Boulevard and Vine Street

Cahuenga Boulevard between Sunset and Hollywood boulevards

Sunset Boulevard between Cahuenga Boulevard and Vine Street

To avoid road closures, LA Pride recommends taking the Metro Red Line to either the Hollywood/Highland or Hollywood/Vine stations.

After the parade, the celebration will continue throughout the day at LA Pride Village, with vendors, food and more performers from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.