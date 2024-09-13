Expand / Collapse search
Pursuit vehicle goes airborne, woman makes a run for it before dramatic takedown

September 13, 2024
LOS ANGELES - A woman is in custody after leading officers on a dangerous high-speed pursuit through parts of Southern California

The chase began around 1:30 p.m. in the Barstow area. The woman, in a white Ford Expedition with Arizona license plates, was originally wanted for hit-and-run. 

She was seen driving through parts of San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange, and LA counties. The chase eventually ended around 2:30 p.m. in East LA

SkyFOX was over the chase as the suspect was driving at speeds over 100 mph on the 5 Freeway towards Norwalk. 

The vehicle appeared to have some scratches on its driver-side door. It's unclear if that damage was from the hit-and-run. 

While on the northbound 5 Freeway in Downey, the vehicle exited Lakewood Blvd. then immediately drove through the grassy area of the off-ramp, then proceeded to reenter the northbound 5 Freeway.

Once in the Commerce area, the driver exited Atlantic Blvd. then drove at high-speeds on Telegraph Rd. The suspect was seen driving on the wrong side of the road, blowing through stop signs as traffic was backed up on Telegraph Rd. 

After driving on surface streets in Commerce, the driver got back onto the 5 Freeway, this time entering southbound and driving on the emergency lanes. 

She exited and entered the freeway multiple times. She then drove on surface streets, again at high-speeds, blowing through red lights in East LA

At the intersection of McDonnell Ave. and Hammel St. the vehicle went airborne somehow. A few seconds later, the woman opened the driver-side door and fled. But she didn't get far… officers had her vehicle surrounded and quickly took her into custody.  

Information on the hit-and-run is unknown. 