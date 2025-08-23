Harvard Heights pursuit suspect crashes, leaves passenger in burning car

The Brief Two people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in a fiery crash in Harvard Heights. The driver fled, leaving his passenger behind. The crash and arrest were captured on video.



The driver of a suspected stolen vehicle was arrested after crashing during a pursuit in Los Angeles' Harvard Heights neighborhood.

What we know:

The suspect vehicle crashed into at least three vehicles at the intersection of St. Andrews Pl. and Venice Blvd. around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Their vehicle immediately caught on fire and the suspect fled, leaving his female passenger in the burning car. The driver ran towards nearby apartments attempting to evade police, but he was quickly apprehended after officers found him hiding behind a truck. Video from SkyFOX and the Citizen app showed the suspect pantless as he was arrested.

Witnesses quickly rescued a female passenger from the suspect's vehicle. She was evaluated by emergency crews at the scene. Police said she was detained.

Multiple people witnessed the crash as there were several street vendors nearby.