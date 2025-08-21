LA police chase ends with car getting into canal in Pico Rivera

The search is on for the driver wanted in the police chase who took a van into a murky canal in Los Angeles.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene near Pico Rivera on Thursday, August 21 as a suspect led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase.

At one point, the driver of a white van went off-road and ended up in the riverbed.

What we don't know:

The suspect then vanished into a storm drain with the white van.

The service tunnel the driver disappeared into was near the Rio Hondo Canal at Washington and Paramount boulevards.

As of 8 p.m., no arrests have been announced in the chase.