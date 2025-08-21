LA police chase ends with car getting into canal in Pico Rivera
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The search is on for the driver wanted in the police chase who took a van into a murky canal in Los Angeles.
What we know:
SkyFOX was over the scene near Pico Rivera on Thursday, August 21 as a suspect led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase.
At one point, the driver of a white van went off-road and ended up in the riverbed.
What we don't know:
The suspect then vanished into a storm drain with the white van.
The service tunnel the driver disappeared into was near the Rio Hondo Canal at Washington and Paramount boulevards.
As of 8 p.m., no arrests have been announced in the chase.
The Source: This report used information provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and SkyFOX footage.