High-speed police chase suspect crashes in downtown LA

A high-speed police chase led officers across Southern California freeways on Friday, with officers eventually abandoning the pursuit.

Below is a live blog of events:

What we know:

Driver crashes in downtown Los Angeles

11:20 p.m.: The driver crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of S. Alameda Street and Newton Street in Downtown Los Angeles, before running off. Officers are still searching for the driver.

"Stop" at Compton gas station

10:50 p.m.: The driver's stint on the 105 Freeway did not last long, before the driver went back into Compton, and again, pulled into a gas station. This time however, the driver got out and fueled up, seeming to cover their face while they did. Without officers chasing, however, SkyFOX abandoned the pursuit.

10:45 p.m.: After flying through side streets, the driver briefly pulled into a gas station in Compton, seeming to stop before driving off again, and heading onto the 105 Freeway heading west. The driver quickly got their speeds up over 100 mph again.

Erratic driving through East LA

10:40 p.m.: After briefly losing visual, SkyFOX picked the chase back up in East LA, with the driver flying through stop signs and intersections, nearly getting into several collisions. Officers appeared to no longer be chasing the driver.

Chase along surface streets in South LA

10:30 p.m.: After hitting more traffic, the driver pulled off the freeway in South LA, getting on Manchester Avenue near S. Broadway, doing U-turns under overpasses.

Driver hits 100+mph on freeways

10:25 p.m.: In the Wilmington area, the driver again turned around on the 110 Freeway, heading north. The California Highway Patrol has taken over the chase.

10:15 p.m.: The driver led officers north on the 110 Freeway, hitting speeds of over 100 mph, according to SkyFOX. The chase headed from South Los Angeles into Central City, when the driver got off the freeway and transitioned to the southbound lanes.

LAPD chasing stolen car

10 p.m.: Reports of the chase came in around 10 p.m. near the University of Southern California campus. Police believe the vehicle is stolen. The Los Angeles Police Department was leading the pursuit.