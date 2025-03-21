LA house explosion: Residents in 26 households evacuated after blast linked to fireworks

The Brief An explosion authorities said was linked to fireworks occurred in a San Fernando Valley neighborhood on Thursday, March 20. A man was taken to the hospital with burn injuries in critical condition. The neighborhood was evacuated.



An apparent fireworks explosion in the San Fernando Valley left a man critically injured and a neighborhood evacuated.

Nearly 24 hours later, families were still waiting to hear when it was deemed safe to return home.

What we know:

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to a home located in the 13550 block of W. Remington Street in Pacoima, located near the intersection of Terra Bella Street and Laurel Canyon Boulevard, just after 9 a.m. Thursday, March 20.

Shortly after first responders arrived, a 24-year-old man suffering from burn injuries was pulled from the house and taken to an area hospital.

He told authorities that while no other people were inside the home, there were pets inside. All four dogs were eventually rescued.

Authorities also said the burn victim told them, as well as his neighbors, the explosion was linked to homemade fireworks. While investigators searched what was left of the home, they found several other fireworks.

What we don't know:

The name of the burn victim has not been released.

It's unclear when residents will be allowed to return home.

The ATF has been brought in to help with the investigation and while fireworks have been linked to the incident, the exact cause is under investigation.

What's next:

Federal agencies, including the FBI and ATF, were expected to continue the investigation Friday.