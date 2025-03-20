Man critically injured, dogs rescued in LA house explosion

The Brief A home in the San Fernando Valley exploded on the morning of Thursday, March 20. When first responders arrived at the scene, a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Multiple dogs were rescued.



A man was critically injured following an explosion at a home in the San Fernando Valley on Thursday morning.

The home collapsed and multiple dogs were rescued.

What we know:

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to a home located in the 13550 block of W. Remington Street in Pacoima, located near the intersection of Terra Bella Street and Laurel Canyon Boulevard, just after 9 a.m.

LAFD officials said the home had at least partial collapse and signs of an explosion with light smoke.

A man, believed to be in his 40s, was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition with burn injuries.

The patient told authorities no other people were inside the home, but there were pets.

Three of the four dogs were rescued. However, one of them remains trapped in the rubble as their leash appeared to be tied to a refrigerator.

A crew with SoCal Gas was also at the scene.

What we don't know:

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Initial reports and the homeowner stated the explosion was connected to fireworks.