LA neighborhood hit by mudslide; Piano washed out of home

A neighborhood in Los Angeles was hit by a mudslide Monday, destroying a home and damaging several other houses in the area.

FOX 11's crews were in the Beverly Glen-Beverly Grove area to survey the destructive path left by the mudslide. While checking out the area, a grand piano was washed out of one of the houses.

No one was home when the piano came rolling down. In addition to the mudslide, large boulders also came down the hill, blocking cars in the neighborhood.

While one home in the neighborhood was red-tagged, no injuries were reported in the horrific mudslide Monday. This weekend and Monday's severe storms also shut down Franklin Canyon Park as crews work to fix the destroyed road.

